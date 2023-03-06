Prisoner found dead at Olmsted County Adult Detention Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A prisoner at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has died.
The Sheriff’s Office says Melvin Tyrone Bush, 59, was discovered not breathing during a routine check at around 4:30 pm Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office says the detention deputy called for help and immediately start life-saving efforts. Mayo Clinic Ambulance took Bush to the St. Marys Hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been contacted and has taken over the investigation. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will also be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The Sheriff’s Office says Bush was being held on Felony DANCO (Domestic Abuse No Contact Order) violation.
A statement from the Sheriff’s Office says “we extend our condolences to Mr. Bush’s family and friends upon their loss. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is also supporting our staff currently in accordance with our normal procedures. No detention deputies are on administrative leave.”