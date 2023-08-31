Prison time for former Austin para-educator convicted of child porn crimes

AUSTIN, Minn. – A former para-educator at Austin Public Schools has received consecutive sentences for child porn crimes.
Vincent Vaugh Askelson, 32 of Austin, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.
The Austin Police Department says it received information in August 2022 about child porn being uploaded to the internet. Investigators say that led to the discovery of child porn videos on Askelson’s cell phone and his arrest in October 2022.
Askelson has been given two 15 month prison sentences, to be served one after the other for a total of 30 months. He has been given credit for six days already served. In addition, Askelson must spend 15 years of conditional release after getting out of prison.
Askelson resigned from his job at Ellis Middle School in November 2022.