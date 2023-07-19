Prison sentence handed out for child sex abuse in Dodge Center

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Sexually abusing a child in Dodge County results in prison for a man.
Nicholas Daniel Larson, 42 of North Mankato, has been sentenced to 15 years and seven months behind bars, with credit for 230 days already served. Larson must also register as a sexual predator and spend 10 years on conditional release after getting out of prison.
Larson was accused of four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2022. Investigators say he sexually abused a child multiple times over the course of several years when he lived in Dodge Center. According to court documents, Larson also took pictures of the victim and showed the victim sexual photos and videos.
Three other counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dropped as part of a plea deal.