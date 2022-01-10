Prison sentence for two-time offender in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Iowa Falls man is going to prison for a pair of crimes in Cerro Gordo County.
Mitchell Magavin Stevens, 35, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and third-degree burglary. He was arrested in June 2021 in Clear Lake in possession of a vehicle reported stolen out of Charles City. He was then arrested in August 2021 for illegally entering several occupied structures near Sheffield.
Stevens was sentenced Monday in Cerro Gordo County District Court to five years behind bars, with credit for time already served, and ordered to pay $207.25 in damages to one of his victims.