Prison sentence for southern Minnesota overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. – The man who supplied the drugs in a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota is heading to prison for several years.
Myles Daniel Hickman, 27 of Mankato, was sentenced Wednesday to six years and two months in state prison, with credit for 394 days already served. Law enforcement says Hickman will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence behind bars.
Hickman pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the death of Jesse Barnhart, 31.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Hickman sold heroin containing fentanyl to Barnhart, which caused his death on May 26, 2021.
Hickman was arrested in August 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022.