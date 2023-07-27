Prison sentence for sex abuse of a minor in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is going to prison for sexually abusing a minor in Mower County.
Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, has been sentenced to seven years and six months behind bars, with credit for 160 days already served. Stehlik must also serve 10 years of conditional release after getting out of prison.
Stehlik pleaded guilty to one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct. He was accused of sexually abusing a child under 16 years old on multiple occasions over an eight month period.
Charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed as part of a plea deal.