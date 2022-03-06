Prison sentence for nearly a pound of meth seized in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with almost a pound of methamphetamine sends a Nebraska man to Minnesota state prison.
Tyler Joseph O’Brien, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was pulled over in October 2021 on eastbound Interstate 90 in Austin for crossing the fog line.
The arresting officer said there was a warrant for O’Brien out of Dakota County, so he was arrested and his vehicle was impounded. Court documents state a search of O’Brien’s vehicle found 369 grams of meth, 33 grams of marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun.
He’s now been sentenced to five years in prison, with credit for 134 days already served.