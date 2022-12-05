Prison sentence for man who set fire to Mason City restaurant and laundromat

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man who set fire to LD’s Filling Station is going to prison for a long time.
Lil’Robert Vincent Barnes, 28 of Mason City, was given three consecutive 10-year prison sentences Monday for pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree theft. Barnes will be given credit for time already served.
Law enforcement says Barnes stole a change machine from K&R Car Wash on March 13, set a fire at LD’s Filling Station on March 17, and set a fire at the Coin Laundry on 12th Street NE on March 20. Court documents say the change machine was worth more than $19,000.
Barnes was finally arrested on May 11 and pleaded guilty on October 11 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.