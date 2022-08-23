Prison sentence for man blamed for Mason City shooting and standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa - A prison sentence is handed out for a May shooting in Mason City.
Kalab Vanscyoc, 28 of Mason City, was ordered Tuesday to spend up to 10 years behind bars and pay $1,370 in restitution. Van Scyoc pleaded guilty to one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Charges of reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Mason City police say Vanscyoc shot someone on May 10 in the area of 8th Street and North Van Buren Avenue. According to court documents, the victim was not seriously injured.
While investigating the shooting, police tried to search a home in the 100 block of 8th Street SW on May 11. That led to a standoff that lasted nearly three hours. After police fired tear gas into the home, officers found Vanscyoc in the attic.