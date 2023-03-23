Prison sentence for Dodge Center man suspected in over 100 catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A catalytic converter thief is going to prison.
Shawn Eric Clement, 37 of Dodge Center, was sentenced Thursday to one year and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 258 days already served. He must also pay $3,636.08 in restitution.
Clement pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District court to one count of theft. Two other theft charges and a count of first-degree damage to property were dismissed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department say Clement is suspected of stealing more than 100 catalytic converters from vehicles in Minnesota and Iowa.
Clement was previously sentenced to two years of supervised probation for pleading guilty to theft and third-degree damage to property in a separate case of catalytic converter theft in Olmsted County.