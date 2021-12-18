Prison sentence for child sex abuse in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing a child in Floyd County is sending a man to prison.
James Tyrone Teel, 33 of Iowa City, entered an Alford plea to second-degree sexual abuse. Court documents state Teel had sexual contact with a child in the bathroom of a Charles City business. An Alford plea means Teel does not admit guilt but acknowledges he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.
He’s been ordered to spend up to 25 years behind bars and must serve at least 70% of that sentence before being eligible for parole.