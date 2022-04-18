 Skip to main content
Prison sentence for Charles City home invader

  • Updated
  • 0
Franklin Foster

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County home invader is sent to prison.

Franklin Freddrick Foster, 29 of Charles City, was accused of breaking into two apartments in Charles City and took a deal to plead guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness.

Investigators said Foster broke into an apartment in the 900 block of Gilbert Street on January 4 and another apartment in the 1300 block of Gilbert Street on January 7.  Court documents state Foster was armed with a box cutter for one break-in and a handgun for another, threatened people on both occasions, and assaulted two male victims during the first break-in.  He was also accused of taking his victims’ cell phones so they couldn’t call police.

Foster has now been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.

