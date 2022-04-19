Prison sentence for 2011 sex abuse in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A central Iowa man is pleading guilty to a decade-old child sex abuse charge in Winnebago County.
Billy John Tucker, 40 of Grinnell, has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for one count of third-degree sex abuse.
Investigators say a minor was sexually assaulted in Lake Mills in 2011 and a sex assault kit was completed on the victim. In September 2021, a court ordered the results of the kit to be checked against Tucker’s DNA and they matched.
Tucker is being given credit for time served and will have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry after being released from prison.