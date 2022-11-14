 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snowfall is expected across far northern Iowa today
as a system passes gradually through the region. Some light
freezing drizzle may also occur as the snow diminishes this
afternoon.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate
35 corridor.

* WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck

  • 0
Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison.

Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430.  Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.

Court documents state Stinnett sped away from an attempted traffic stop on June 30.  Law enforcement was trying to pull him over because he was wanted on a domestic abuse charge.

Investigators say the pursuit reached more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and continued until Stinnett’s vehicle went off the road and got stuck.  Officers say they then tracked Stinnett to a home and found him hiding under the back deck.

A baggie of meth and more than $1,600 were found during Stinnett’s arrest.