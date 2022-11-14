Prison for Mason City man after chase leaves him hiding under a deck

MASON CITY, Iowa –Getting caught with drugs after a police chase is sending a Mason City man to prison.
Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32, has been sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $430. Stinnett pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-third offense, eluding, and interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
Court documents state Stinnett sped away from an attempted traffic stop on June 30. Law enforcement was trying to pull him over because he was wanted on a domestic abuse charge.
Investigators say the pursuit reached more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit and continued until Stinnett’s vehicle went off the road and got stuck. Officers say they then tracked Stinnett to a home and found him hiding under the back deck.
A baggie of meth and more than $1,600 were found during Stinnett’s arrest.