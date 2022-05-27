Principal Pavilion makes its North Iowa Band Festival debut

MASON CITY, Iowa - The sounds of live music will be radiating throughout Downtown Mason City this weekend. This year, a new dual stage is making its grand debut.
While the Principal Pavilion, which contains both indoor and outdoor performance spaces, has already been in use since its ribbon cutting last fall, 2022 marks the first time the pavilion has been utilized for concerts during North Iowa Band Festival weekend. On Thursday, the John Adams Middle School and Mason City Municipal Bands performed on the interior stage, while the Mason City High School Orchestra performed on the exterior stage Friday evening.
Robin Anderson has been a part of the Performing Arts Pavilion Committee for many years,
"We had to wait a long time and try a lot of different ideas, but in the end, I think we got the right idea. Now, it's reality."
She applauds all the work that has been undertaken this dream, which was first conceived in 1999, into reality.
"Our community is all about music, and to have a wonderful venue like this that musicians can play on, that is acoustically superior to what we've had before, it's an exciting thing."
For their efforts, committee members are set to receive the Klempnauer Award, named after longtime Band Festival volunteer and supporter Dan Klempnauer.
