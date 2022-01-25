Previous COVID-19 infection shown to help protect patients during Delta surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While vaccination remains the safest strategy against COVID-19 a report published this month shows people previously infected with the virus were better protected against the Delta variant than whose who were vaccinated alone.
It's good to note this study doesn't include the omicron variant which currently accounts for more than 99% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
The study, which was done in California and New York, was conducted when the Delta variant was surging.
It shows those previously infected with COVID were better protected against the Delta variant compared to people who have gotten vaccinated alone which suggest natural immunity was stronger shield than vaccines against the variant.
However, Mayo Clinic and the CDC say the report doesn't apply to the omicron variant which means vaccination recommendations aren't changing.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Abinash Virk explained, "We also know that vaccine is a safer way of getting protection than getting COVID-19 itself. Even healthy people can die for COVID-19 and even if you look at May of 2021 to November of 2021 lots of Minnesotans lost their lives because they were unvaccinated."
Health officials also say acquiring immunity through natural infection carries significant risks.
Dr. Virk added, "That comes with the risk of getting into the hospital and dying from COVID-19 itself or having some other complication from COVID-19. That's not the way to get herd immunity. The best way to do that is the safer way which is vaccination and we know they're safe because we've been giving these vaccines for over a year now."
The study was conducted from May to November of 2021. It's also important to note it ended before the administration of vaccine boosters became widespread.