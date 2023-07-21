Previewing Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In just three days, the Olmsted County Fair will be returning to the Med City. According to fair organizers, there's a lot to look forward to this year.
Crews were hard at work Friday installing generators, putting up tents, and getting all the infrastructure needed for the fair ready.
This year's attractions feature plenty of new food vendors to enjoy. Grandstand entertainment will include country stars Jana Kramer and Breland.
We'll also see events like bull riding, autocross racing, and a demolition derby. There will also be plenty of exhibits and animals raised by 4-H and FFA kids as well.
Olmsted County Fair Board Member Brandon Helgeson says there have also been some upgrades made to the grounds.
"[There's] a wider food row than it used to be with some of the improvements here," he said. "New seating areas, some nice places to sit down and lounge. Obviously, I think we've got great entertainment on our free stage going up behind us, great entertainment in the grandstands."
Over the next few days, workers here will be bringing in temporary seating to replace the grandstands and some of the carnival rides will start being set up.
Helgeson also mentioned having a few surprises in store for anyone who attends.
The Olmsted County Fair runs from Monday, July 24th to Sunday, July 30th.
A full list of activities and events at the fair can be found on their website.