Preventing snow cave ins on your home's roof

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Tuesday and Wednesday's massive winter storm has finally moved on from the Med City, leaving behind more than 13 inches of snow in its wake.
The enormous amount of snow means more weight on homeowner's roofs, which could lead to cave ins for some people.
However, The City of Rochester's Manager of Inspections James Coyle said its unlikely the fresh snow will cause an issue for homeowners.
That's because the snow is low in water density, according to Coyle.
"There is not that much of a hazard with the 10 to 12 inches of snow. We may have had the higher risk the with the higher density water snow. The lower density snow is about oh five to six pounds for a 12 inch depth of snow. The heavier, more dense snow is probably double that weight," Coyle.
Coyle recommends buying a roof rake if you want to remove snow safely from the ground.