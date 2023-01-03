Preventing Slips and Falls

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With these super slick conditions, it's important to do what you can to prevent slips and falls. When you want to remove ice, Carla Staffeldt, the store manager of an Arrow Hardware & Paint, said a mix of ice melt, like Safe-Walk, and the use of a scraping tool, such as a metal shovel, is a good idea. If you're having trouble getting through some ice, throwing down some sand can help provide some needed traction. She said ice can be very dangerous.
“Ya never know. It could be a nothing, ya know, but it could also be broken elbow, broken back. There’s a lotta-there’s a lotta risk with ice," Staffeldt said.
She also said that snow shovels and heavy-duty ice scrapers are good at clearing away ice.