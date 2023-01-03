 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Expected in West Central and North Central Iowa Overnight
and Tomorrow...

Light to moderate snow is expected to continue through Wednesday
in areas still within the Winter Weather Advisory. A brief
transition to freezing drizzle is possible at times tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 4 inches and minor ice accumulations are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Preventing Slips and Falls

  • Updated
  • 0

Make sure you're taking steps to prevent slip and falls as roads get icy.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With these super slick conditions, it's important to do what you can to prevent slips and falls. When you want to remove ice, Carla Staffeldt, the store manager of an Arrow Hardware & Paint, said a mix of ice melt, like Safe-Walk, and the use of a scraping tool, such as a metal shovel, is a good idea. If you're having trouble getting through some ice, throwing down some sand can help provide some needed traction. She said ice can be very dangerous.

“Ya never know. It could be a nothing, ya know, but it could also be broken elbow, broken back. There’s a lotta-there’s a lotta risk with ice," Staffeldt said.

She also said that snow shovels and heavy-duty ice scrapers are good at clearing away ice.

