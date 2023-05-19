Preston Veterans Home hosts open house career fair

PRESTON, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted an open house career fair in Preston today for veterans in the area looking for work.
With the Preston Veterans Home set to open this fall, local leaders are hoping to offer jobs to veterans that might want to work at the new facility.
The fair featured plenty of job opportunities in several different fields such as nursing, housekeeping, and cooks.
Vets from many different backgrounds were in attendance to learn about what the department is calling competitive wages, generous benefits and a welcoming environment.
David Dunn, the veterans home administrator, says it was important for the fair to draw plenty of potential applicants.
“I think just to get the word out to the community that this facility is going to be open this fall,” he said. “We’re in need of about 118 different employees to fill all these positions.”
Administrators also credit the support of the community for making both today’s event and the veterans home a possibility.
The state's veterans affairs department is also opening veterans homes in Bemidji and Montevideo.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Preston veterans home is set for early fall, though an official date has not been announced.
If you're a veteran interested in working at the veterans home, you can visit mn.gov/careers and search "Preston Veterans Home."