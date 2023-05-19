Preston Trout Days 2023 kicks off

PRESTON, Minn. - Preston's annual Trout Days celebration is underway and even if you aren't into fishing, there's still plenty of fun to be had.
All weekend, the city will be promoting its new 18-hole disc golf course, along with garage sales across town.
Of course, it wouldn't be Trout Days without casting a line at the 9-hole fishing course on the south branch of the Root River. Shops like Driftless Fly Fishing are offering tours of the course, with employees like Sean Nolan already seeing plenty of takers.
"With Trout Days, I think it's just a big celebration of the awesome fresh water resource we have here, to let people know about it, and to let people know it should be taken care of too," he said.
The celebration will last throughout the weekend, with tomorrow's festivities including a beer tent, flea market, and the grand parade downtown at 4 p.m.