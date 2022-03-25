Preston may see state funding for new veterans home

PRESTON, Minn. - Additional funding for three new veterans' home is in the works for Minnesota and Preston's new facility could see millions of dollars in investment.
The Minnesota Senate Veterans Committee approved the bill on Friday. It would provide nearly $7 million to the currently under construction Preston home, which has been in the works since 2018.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affair says the money would likely go towards valued engineered items or "add-ons"
Specifically, deputy commissioner Douglas Hughes says the money would likely go towards three main items.
It would allow for the addition of an alternate access road, which would come up Golf Rd., a transfer garage and an extended canopy over the main entrance of the new facility.
Hughes explained, "You know the road that goes into the cemetery in Preston, that's really impressive, the veterans cemetery there. The transfer garage, we have one in Fergus Falls, so if you're transferring veterans they can go under the transfer garage instead of going outside in the cold. Then the extended canopy, if you're transferring residents or family there's less chance of them getting wet."
Groundbreaking for the Preston home took place in August of 2021 and it's slated to open in the summer of 2023.
Hughes says he hopes to see the funding pass as soon as possible so workers can begin adjusting plans to include the add-ons.
He said, "What these are would be add-ons to the facility which perhaps we could get in time before we're too far into the construction process. So, maybe they can be added in right away instead of waiting for the end of the construction and then doing add-ons after that."
Bemidji and Montevideo veterans homes are also included in the legislation.
The bill is set to receive a hearing next in the Senate's Finance Committee.