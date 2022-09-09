 Skip to main content
Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

Minnesota State Patrol good 3.jpg

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain.  The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.

The State Patrol says Blaney suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.  Miller was not injured.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.