Preston man injured in Fillmore County collision

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a pickup truck/sports car collision in Fillmore County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Theo Mark Blaney, 40 of Preston, was driving west in a 2005 Ford Mustang when he collided with the westbound 2022 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Earnest Jacob Miller, 47 of Fountain. The crash happened around 1:24 pm Friday on Highway 80 east of Wykoff.
The State Patrol says Blaney suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Miller was not injured.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.