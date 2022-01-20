Preston man going to prison over meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – After being caught with drugs in Mower County, a Fillmore County duo is going their separate ways.
Peter Jay Engen, 43 of Preston, and Elizabeth Sue Strain, 43 of Preston, were arrested on October 19, 2020. A Minnesota state trooper said he saw Engen drive by on Highway 16 in Grand Meadow and believed he had a revoked driver’s license. Engen pulled into a gas station before a traffic stop could be made and the trooper followed to question Engen about his license.
The trooper said Engen produced a State of Minnesota ID card but both he and his passenger, Strain, appeared very nervous. When the trooper said he would have a police K9 dog check Engen’s vehicle, Strain reportedly went into the men’s bathroom in the gas station. The state trooper checked the bathroom and says he found about 40 grams of meth in the garbage can.
Court documents state a search of Engen’s vehicle then found roughly 13 grams of meth in the glove compartment.
Engen pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. He was sentenced Thursday to eight years and two months in prison, with credit for 104 days already served. Strain pleaded not guilty to first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. Those charges were dismissed Thursday.