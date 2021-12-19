Preston horse ranch brings carriage rides to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With less than a week until Christmas, a Preston horse ranch brought Christmas cheer to The Med City on Sunday.
Hanson Horse Ranch came to Forager Brewery to give rides to people in its carriage. The rides are part of a tradition the horse ranch does every year on the Sunday before Christmas.
The carriage brought passengers from Forager Brewery to 5th St NW and back.
Anyone who missed the carriage today can contact the ranch for private rides around Preston now until the new year.