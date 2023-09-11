 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Presidential candidate Mike Pence touring Iowa this week

  • 0

GOP Presidential hopeful and former Vice President made a campaign stop in Charles City today. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote was there and tells us what all Pence had to say

CHARLES CITY, Iowa. - Mike Pence stopped by Charles City's Valero Renewables to talk with voters about what he would do as President for Iowans.

Pence talked with Valero employees and other voters about his approach towards renewable energy. He says is planning to prioritize American companies producing renewable energy, such as Valero Renewables.

"We got to revive our freedom and we got to let our American people develop the natural resources in this land, "said Pence.

China, Ukraine, and Russia was also brought up. The presidential candidate believes this is a challenging time for America handling foreign emergencies. 

"Looking at all of these crises, including war raging in Eastern Europe and China continuing to beat us across the nation, I think we need new leadership in the White House and I think we need new leadership in the Republican Party," said Pence.

Starting Tuesday morning, Pence is stopping in six more places with three of them being meet and greets.

September 12th

Allamakee County Meet & Greet

WW Homestead Dairy 

850 Rossville Road

Waukon, IA 52172

11:15 am CT

Klunders Kafe Meet & Greet

929 W Milwaukee St

New Hamption, IA 50659

1:15 pm CT

September 13th

Buchanan County Meet & Greet

Em's Coffee Company

324 1st St E

Independence, IA 50644

9:00 am CT

Recommended for you