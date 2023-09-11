Presidential candidate Mike Pence touring Iowa this week

CHARLES CITY, Iowa. - Mike Pence stopped by Charles City's Valero Renewables to talk with voters about what he would do as President for Iowans.
Pence talked with Valero employees and other voters about his approach towards renewable energy. He says is planning to prioritize American companies producing renewable energy, such as Valero Renewables.
"We got to revive our freedom and we got to let our American people develop the natural resources in this land, "said Pence.
China, Ukraine, and Russia was also brought up. The presidential candidate believes this is a challenging time for America handling foreign emergencies.
"Looking at all of these crises, including war raging in Eastern Europe and China continuing to beat us across the nation, I think we need new leadership in the White House and I think we need new leadership in the Republican Party," said Pence.
Starting Tuesday morning, Pence is stopping in six more places with three of them being meet and greets.
September 12th
Allamakee County Meet & Greet
WW Homestead Dairy
850 Rossville Road
Waukon, IA 52172
11:15 am CT
Klunders Kafe Meet & Greet
929 W Milwaukee St
New Hamption, IA 50659
1:15 pm CT
September 13th
Buchanan County Meet & Greet
Em's Coffee Company
324 1st St E
Independence, IA 50644
9:00 am CT