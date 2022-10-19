President Joe Biden says U.S will releases 15 million gallons of oil from strategic reserve

UNITED STATES-President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday the U.S will release 15 million barrels of oil, as well as purchase 300 million barrels of oil at $70 per unit from oil companies.
The former move is meant to help offset rising gas prices, while the latter is aimed at long term relief by incentivizing domestic oil production, according to KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy.
Hardy said its unlikely the initial release of 15 million barrels will do much to oil prices.
The U.S Energy Information Administration said in 2021 Americans used more than 19 million barrels of oil per day.
Roughly a half barrel of oil goes towards regular gas, while the rest is used for diesel fuel and heating oil, according to the EIA.
"He (Biden) is ensuring them that they are at least going to get some purchases at 70 bucks, or $70 dollars a barrel and his reason for that is to have that price entice them to increase production," Hardy said.
Gas has dropped in the Med City since Oct. 10 and regular gas is around $3.69 dollars per gallon.
