President Biden expected to waive ethanol rule to try and lower gas prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer.
Biden's administration is intensifying its efforts to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.
The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.
“With high fuel prices and energy security at the forefront of Americans’ minds, allowing nationwide sales of E15 is the single most important step the President is empowered to take to keep fuel costs down this summer while also promoting American-made energy, and we applaud President Biden for taking it,” says Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw. “It would have made no sense during this time of oil embargoes and high gasoline prices to let ridiculous and unnecessary restrictions on E15 force thousands of Iowans and millions of Americans to pay higher fuel prices. E15 can now continue to bring relief at the pump throughout 2022.”
“We thank President Biden for listening to the united voice of motorists, retailers, farmers and ethanol producers,” says Shaw. “We would be remiss if we didn’t also recognize the hard work of Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, and all members of Iowa’s Congressional delegation who worked on a bipartisan basis to encourage the President to take this step.”
“Since the day the D.C. Circuit Court’s decision jeopardized summer sales back in July of 2021, I have been working to ensure the year-round availability of E15. E15 serves as a cheaper alternative for American consumers while helping to expand markets for family farmers, support economic growth in rural America and cut down on dangerous pollutants released into the air we breathe. It’s a no-brainer,” says Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. “I am glad that the Biden Administration is taking this action, which, especially as we work to lessen our dependence on foreign energy producers and hold Russia accountable for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, is an announcement that all Americans can support.”