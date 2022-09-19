President Biden declarers the "pandemic is over"; health departments continue to see COVID hospitalizations

FREEBORN CO., Minn. - President Biden has said the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. He made the comments during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night.
Biden said, "The pandemic is over. We're still having a problem with COVID, we're still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over."
However. the Freeborn County Health Department has seen several patients during the past month with COVID-19 cases severe enough to warrant hospitalization.
The department also says with community members taking at-home test it's hard to get an accurate case count which seems to contrast with the president's statements.
Director Sue Yost added it's hard to tell how the virus will mutate and determine the severity of the next variant.
"All the sudden the Delta variant came upon us and more people were getting sick and we thought that was bad enough and then Omicron was even worse," said Yost. "So, we're definitely not able to predict how it's going to go and it's probably going to last for years.'
Yost says the department has a COVID surge mitigation process in place as we close in on the fall season.
She says with many people dropping masking precautions, flu season starting, and people heading indoors during the colder months the health department wants to keep the community from spreading the virus.
Yost explained, "The only way to tell if you have a cold versus COVID versus the flu is to get tested so it's important to keep an eye on that. And, there are still people who are most at risk and we need to try and protect them as much as possible by getting vaccinated."
Freeborn County is offering bivalent vaccines starting this week to help drive down case counts.
It's also important to note while the CDC is easing up on COVID-19 restrictions, such as shortening the quarantine period from 10 days to five, the organization has yet to declare an end to the pandemic.