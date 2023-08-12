Preschool readiness fair held at Nana Gogo Toybrary

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Nana Gogo Toybrary held their first annual preschool readiness fair today. Many different preschools and daycares participated in the fair. Attendees could learn about the various curriculums and programs that the organizations have to offer so that they could find the best fit for their children. The preschools and daycares didn't have to pay the toybrary in order to be a part of this fair. The organizations there also had plenty of activities to entertain the kids.
“There’s so much that goes into what parents want for their kids, right? There’s so much pressure these days about making the right decision because these early childhood years define how well a child is gonna do throughout school," Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of the Nana Gogo Toybrary, said.
Nana Gogo Toybrary will have an open house on August 19th. The business will be offering a half-price daily play pass.