Presbyterian Church of Oronoco celebrates 150 years

ORONOCO, Minn.- An Oronoco church celebrated a big milestone on Sunday.
The Presbyterian Church of Oronoco celebrated 150 today. Although its 150th birthday was two years ago, Reverend Lisa Johnson says the congregation decided to celebrate two years later because of the pandemic.
Reverend Johnson says the church has changed throughout the 150 years by the number of people sitting in the pews to women now in the pulpit.
Reverend Johnson says she's glad to be able to celebrate this birthday with the community.
"150 years is kind of a big deal at this point. There are not alot of churches that make 150 years that means we were a congregation not to long after Minnesota became a state. So especially as a small congregation this is a really big deal for us to celebrate and we're really excited about today," says Jackson.
Congregants celebrated the church's milestone with ice cream, chicken, salad, and green beans.