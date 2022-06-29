Preparing for '9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Hotline' launching next month

KIMT News 3 - Starting next month, The U.S. will transition to using 9-8-8 dialing code to reach crisis support.
Starting July 16th anyone experiencing mental health- related distress, suicidal ideation, or substance use can call, or text 9-8-8 for free, confidential support.
David Sabotta, clinical director, at Fernbrook Family Center in Dodge County says getting mental health support can sometimes be a challenge.
“I’m really hopeful that having an easily accessible hotline, just being able to talk to someone, we see that human connection, is a really important mitigating and protective factor,” he says.
He hopes this will be a step toward normalizing mental health and transforming crisis care.
“There are people out there who you have never met, who care about you just as a fellow human being, and you are not alone. The overwhelming majority of people will have some kind of mental health crisis at some point in their life.”
Minnesota has four lifeline centers designated to answer 9-8-8 contacts working with area law enforcement and mental health services to get callers the appropriate care.
Although the national suicide prevention lifeline will be changing the name of its service to '9-8-8 Suicide And Crisis Line,' there will be no changes to the current service.