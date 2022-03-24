Prairie Ridge's Downtown drop-in center providing critical link for those needing to get back on their feet

MASON CITY, Iowa - For someone who might find themselves without a job, homeless, or escaping from an abusive relationship, the ability to get back on your feet may seem daunting. The North Iowa-based Prairie Ridge is wanting to change that with their Downtown drop-in center.
One of the center's key priorities is accessible mental health care, which also includes crisis counseling, without having to make an appointment. In addition, the center connects those who need help with resources, such as the Salvation Army.
Case manager Cassy Daleske says the center, which has been open since January, also serves as a space to socialize and gain vital life skills like meal preparation.
"We do word searches, Jeopardy games, hygiene groups...talking about personal hygiene, we made bath bombs...trying to teach life skills in a fun way."
She adds that there is some potential for expansion at the center.
"We've talked about adding a shower and laundry being here, because that's a huge barrier for people, not being able to afford going to a laundromat, so they have to wear dirty clothes and it prevents them from getting a job. It's a never ending cycle."
The drop-in center is located on 2nd Street SE, just east of Southbridge Mall, and is open weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.. For more information, call 641-243-7298.