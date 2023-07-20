'Practice bomb drill' sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who said he was just “practicing a bomb drill” has been sentenced to prison.
George Dee McIntosh, 36 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to terrorist threats and DWI for an incident on January 16.
Rochester police say a paramedic reported someone following their ambulance and then driving away. Officers later found McIntosh in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot where he reportedly told police he had been “practicing a bomb drill” and that McIntosh was considering stealing a fire truck or ambulance.
Investigators say McIntosh was found with 10 airsoft guns and four grams of methamphetamine.
He’s been ordered to spend one year and one day in state prison, with credit for 141 days already served.