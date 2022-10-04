PPNCS serves patients from across state lines 100 days after Roe v. Wade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's now been more than 100 days since Roe v. Wade was overturned and the federal constitutional right to an abortion was lost.
Planned Parenthood North Central States says since then the non-profits has been handling increases in patients with the expectation more will come.
PPNCS currently serves only three out of its five original states.
Communications manager Sheena Dooley explained, "North Dakota and South Dakota both had abortion bans in place. They had trigger laws so we are able to see patients in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota."
Dooley says they're seeing an increase in patients from across state lines, including Texas and Louisiana.
Plus, concern is mounting at the organization as Dooley says there's more patients coming into clinics later in their pregnancy due to travel and wait times for appointments.
"Abortion is a timely procedure. It needs to be done within a certain time period if possible. So, it's a concern if people aren't able to access
it in a timely way," said Dooley.
The non-profit says its doors will remain open and staff are dedicated to providing the care patients need no matter where they're coming from.
Dooley added, "We started having patient navigators and those are people who help patients seeking care, they connect them with the closest health center available, to get them timely care."
On social media Planned Parenthood tweeted saying there are now 17 states that have an abortion ban in effect.