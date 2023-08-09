PPEL vote approaching for Central Springs Community School District

MANLY, Iowa – On September 12, voters in the Central Springs Community School District will head to the polls to vote on a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL).
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the proposed PPEL of $1.34 per $1,000 will be blended with a 7% income surtax, raising the property tax rate by an estimated $0.42 per $1,000. Lehmann says, if approved, the total property tax rate of $10.42 would still be lower than nearly all comparable school districts.
“As a school district, we have worked hard to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” says Lehmann. “As a result, Central Springs CSD has one of the lowest tax rates in the area at $10.10 per $1,000. For context, Charles City has a rate of $12.93 and Mason City is at $14.96. We are also significantly below the state median of $12.97 per $1,000. These districts, along with 84% of districts in the state, already have a voted PPEL in place to support their districts’ facility improvement projects and equipment needs. Not having a PPEL in place has created challenges for the District to address facility projects with an already tight budget.”
PPEL funding would be used for facility and equipment projects at both Manly and Nora Springs campuses, as well as ongoing safety enhancements, playground improvements, and technology and bus replacement.
Informational meetings on the PPEL vote will be held:
6:30–7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Nora Springs campus (509 Iowa Avenue, Nora Springs, IA 50458)
6:30–7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Manly campus (105 South East Street, Manly, IA 50456)