Powwow held at Mayo High School

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mayo High School hosted a powwow to celebrate their Native seniors and families. A powwow is an Indigenous term for an event in which people gather together and honor their cultures. Indigenous seniors made a grand entry into the gymnasium. During the feathering ceremony, the seniors received eagle feathers. Afterward, they danced around the gymnasium as members of the community shook their hands. Also, there were several Native American vendors selling a variety of goods. Amelia Cordell, the American Indian education program director for Rochester Public Schools, said it's important to have events like this one.
“Cuz it gives the students an opportunity to see themselves within their school and also be able to feel that their culture and their identity is valuable and worth learning about and recognizing, and it also gives the community a chance to learn about our Indigenous families and students as well," Cordell said.
The event was open to both Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people.