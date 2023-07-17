Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion, lotto fever takes over Rochester gas stations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Powerball jackpot is up to $1 billion. It's the third largest jackpot in the game's history. It's given a Kwik Trip in Rochester a serious case of lotto fever. Debby Stroth, one of the guest service co-workers there, said the gas station sold over 25 Powerball tickets today and more than 200 Powerball tickets this past week. She said that during her shifts these past few days, she's sold one or more tickets roughly every 15 minutes. A variety of customers are purchasing tickets, from regular lottery hopefuls to shoppers who don't usually try their luck.
“I’d retire. I-I wanna retire, so-and then I’d, you know, take care of all of my kids and my grandkids, you know? Also, donate, you know, put it to charities as well, but retirement is a big, big one," Stroth said.
A Powerball drawing will happen on Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m. The largest jackpot Powerball ever had was over $2 billion. The odds of a single ticket winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.