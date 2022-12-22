 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the
northern half of Iowa.

Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into
Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create
localized blizzard conditions over portions of the northern half
of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone areas.

Wind chill values will drop to 35 to 45 degrees below tonight and
Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions,
and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel
plans until at least Saturday, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected, especially in rural areas.
Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph tonight and Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be
common and dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Power restored to most after fire in Spring Grove, Highway 44 remains closed

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE: As of 8:30 pm, MiEnergy has issued an update on the power situation in Spring Grove:

"MiEnergy crews have power restored on the south side with the exception those within about 1-1/2 blocks of the fire. MiEnergy will be standing by until the fire chief says it is safe to energize that area."

Previous story below

UPDATE: MiEnergy Cooperative has issued a statement on the fire in Spring Grove:

"MiEnergy Cooperative crews were called in to respond to a fire in downtown Spring Grove earlier this evening. They disconnected power to the south side of town to allow firefighters to safely use their ladder truck as part of their efforts to contain the fire. MiEnergy crews will stay on the scene so power can be restored immediately when it is safe to do so. We are sending another crew to help backfeed power to some of those who are affected by the disconnection."

Previous story below

SPRING GROVE, Minn. – Crews are dealing with a fire at a southeast Minnesota business.

The fire is in Spring Grove at NAPA Auto Parts - Mulqueens True Value on W. Main Street.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 44 in Spring Grove has been closed because of the fire.  A detour is expected to remain in place until Friday morning to help with safety at the scene.

The detour for eastbound Highway 44 travels north on Second Avenue Northwest to east First Street Northwest to south on South Division Avenue and then returns to the highway. The detour is reversed for westbound Highway 44 traffic. The detour will be signed

Driver are encouraged to slow down and follow directions from first responders on the scene.

