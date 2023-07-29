 Skip to main content
Power loss will close the Winona County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday morning

WINONA, Minn. – Due to construction at the jail, the Winona County Law Enforcement Center will be closed to the public on Sunday.

Power will be out at the center starting at 6 pm.  County officials say this will not affect public safety services.  Instead of coming to the Law Enforcement Center on Sunday to speak to an officer, call 507-457-6491 and an officer will be sent to you.

The power cut means Winona County Dispatch will be temporarily operated out of the Rochester/Olmsted Dispatch.  . All emergency and non-emergency calls will be routed there and handled by Winona County Public Safety Telecommunicators.

The loss of power is expected to last for up to four hours.

