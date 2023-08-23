Power co-ops issue peak alert, forecast more trouble possible Thursday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Power co-ops issue peak alert, forecast more trouble possible Thursday

  • 0
Peak Alert Freeborn Mower Coop

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Peak energy alerts are being issued by four electricity co-ops serving North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative is Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to cut back on use of electricity starting at about 2 pm Wednesday.

Co-op members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 6:30 p.m.

The cooperatives say they are working closely with Dairyland Power Cooperative, their wholesale power provider, to monitor grid reliability.  MISO – the regional transmission operator – has declared an alert for Thursday, signaling that grid reliability may be at risk.  In other words, the amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity.

Miss says this will be the first time in over a decade that all major cities in its service area will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day, intensifying peak load numbers.

Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties.  MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa.  People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.  Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.