Power co-ops issue peak alert, forecast more trouble possible Thursday

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Peak energy alerts are being issued by four electricity co-ops serving North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative is Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to cut back on use of electricity starting at about 2 pm Wednesday.
Co-op members enrolled in energy management programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 6:30 p.m.
The cooperatives say they are working closely with Dairyland Power Cooperative, their wholesale power provider, to monitor grid reliability. MISO – the regional transmission operator – has declared an alert for Thursday, signaling that grid reliability may be at risk. In other words, the amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity.
Miss says this will be the first time in over a decade that all major cities in its service area will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day, intensifying peak load numbers.
Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 19,000 members in Winona, Houston, Fillmore, and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chickasaw, Howard, Winneshiek, and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves nearly 20,000 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties. Heartland Power Cooperative serves approximately 5,200 members in Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell counties in Iowa along with Fairbault, Freeborn, and Mower counties in Minnesota.