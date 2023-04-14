 Skip to main content
Pounds of cocaine lead to trial in Olmsted County for California couple

Jorge Arreola Noemi Cervantes

Jorge Arreola (left) and Noemi Cervantes.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is scheduled for a California couple accused of transporting pounds of cocaine through Olmsted County.

Jorge Arreola, 36 of Colton, CA, and Noemi Cervantes, 36 of Colton, CA, are charged with importing drugs across state borders, first-degree drugs sales, and first-degree drug possession.  The Minnesota State Patrol says the two were pulled over on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County around 3:45 am on January 31.  The State Patrol says their vehicle had no front license plate, a nearly opaque window tint, and crossed the fog line.

A state trooper says the defendants’ car was filled with air fresheners, a typical tactic to hide the smell of narcotics, and the driver, Arreola, gave evasive and nonsensical answers to questions.  Court documents state after Arreola consented to a search, four bundles containing over eight pounds of cocaine were found inside a false dash compartment.

Cervantes, Arreola’s wife and a passenger in the vehicle, told the state trooper she knew nothing about the drugs.  Court documents state audio recording during the traffic stop has Arreola telling Cervantes to tell law enforcement she knew nothing.

The two are now set to stand trial beginning May 8.

