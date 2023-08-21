Potential zone changes discussed by Roch Chamber of Commerce members

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City officials met with members of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss upcoming zoning changes.
The changes discussed are an extension of the city's comprehensive plan passed in 2018 and the new unified development code adopted last November.
These changes will help infrastructure investments stay consistent with the city's plans.
Much of the land under review is being used for purposes outside of what it's zoned for.
One example includes the Civic Center Drive area becoming more commercial when it's zoned for industrial purposes.
The business owners at the meeting didn't bring up many concerns. However, there have been concerns involving residential areas.
"More than anything, just change," said Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer. "They're worried about what can happen next to them and that's a fair thing to be worried about. We can certainly help address those concerns and help them understand exactly what could happen next to them"
The city will be hosting open houses at 125 Live for residents to give feedback on the changes.
Those open houses are taking place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission will review any feedback for the zoning changes on September 13th.
The Rochester City Council will vote on adopting the changes at their meeting on October 2nd.