Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Potential zone changes discussed by Roch Chamber of Commerce members

  0
Rochester Zoning Changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City officials met with members of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss upcoming zoning changes.

The changes discussed are an extension of the city's comprehensive plan passed in 2018 and the new unified development code adopted last November.

These changes will help infrastructure investments stay consistent with the city's plans.

Much of the land under review is being used for purposes outside of what it's zoned for.

One example includes the Civic Center Drive area becoming more commercial when it's zoned for industrial purposes.

The business owners at the meeting didn't bring up many concerns. However, there have been concerns involving residential areas.

"More than anything, just change," said Deputy Director of Community Development Ryan Yetzer. "They're worried about what can happen next to them and that's a fair thing to be worried about. We can certainly help address those concerns and help them understand exactly what could happen next to them"

The city will be hosting open houses at 125 Live for residents to give feedback on the changes.

Those open houses are taking place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rochester's Planning and Zoning Commission will review any feedback for the zoning changes on September 13th.

The Rochester City Council will vote on adopting the changes at their meeting on October 2nd.

