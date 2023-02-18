Potential winter storm looming for next week

Our next storm system is looming for the middle of next week, and it looking like it could pack a punch! The latest computer models are show that this storm could bring MAJOR impacts to the region. This looks to be a long duration storm as snow begins later on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. There remains some questions as to whether we see all snow, or a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, or rain at some point during this time. That will have an impact on how much snow the area picks up. In any case, there is potential for significant snowfall in the region, so continue to monitor the forecast for updates as we get closer to Tuesday and Wednesday.
