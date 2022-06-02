Potential Tropical Cyclone One forms near Yucatan Peninsula

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL has designated a cluster of showers and thunderstorms as Potential Tropical Cyclone One (PTC One).
PTC One, previously the remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific, combined with a pool of moisture across Central America, currently sits just off the tip of the northern part of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico this evening. The cluster of thunderstorms has improved in overall convective presentation in the past 24 hours, but is severely lopsided in nature due to strong southwesterly shear from an upper level trough digging into the Bay of Campeche.
The developing cyclone will likely stay this way for the entirety of its cycle through the Gulf of Mexico, on approach to the Southwest Florida coastline this weekend. Due to its lopsided nature, heavy rainfall away from the center of circulation (to the east and southeast) will remain the primary threat for the Florida peninsula, western Cuba and the Bahamas as a forecasted low grade Tropical Storm by this point. PTC One will ride the southwesterly upper level steering pattern to the northeast, eventually exiting into the Atlantic.
If PTC One develops into a Tropical Storm, it will take on the name Alex.