Potential severe weather outbreak across the southern United States on Thursday

A developing storm system is expected to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the southern United States on Thursday. Given the atmospheric ingredients (energy, moisture, wind shear) available on Thursday, there is potential for a severe weather outbreak across several southern states. Severe thunderstorms will bring risks for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts. If you have any family or friends that live in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, or Tennessee, make sure they are aware of the severe weather threat on Thursday.