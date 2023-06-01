Potential Rochester bus driver walk out could limit bus services starting Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If a contract agreement is not reached, the city will be forced to reduce bus routes and remove transport services during the evening and weekend.
Rochester Public Transportation will reduce trip frequency for bus routes 21, 22, 23, 24 , 25, and 26 during the day.
"We work hard at Rochester Public Transit to provide safe and convenient service for our customers and we earn their trust by doing, so we like to regain that ridership that we may have lost during the pandemic. Were very interested in continuing to serve those people to the best of our ability," said Communications Coordinator, Nick Lemmer.
The Amalgamated Transit Worker Union is representing the bus drivers of Rochester to negotiate a new contract with the transit operator, Transdev U.S. The ZIPS paratransit service will not stop since the transit service is ran by a different transit company.
"The city really expects both parties to continue to negotiate in good faith so that the people who really depend on transit service here in Rochester, they aren't negatively affected by these negotiations," said Lemmer.