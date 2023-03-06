Potential for impactful winter storm later this week

Spring may be only two weeks away but winter is long from done with us as another potentially impactful winter storm takes aim for our area.
When it comes to probabilities, the Weather Prediction Center has the highest potential for a major winter storm aiming for all of southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, along Interstate 29 in South Dakota and the majority of North Iowa.
Major roadways included in the highest risk zone are Interstate 90, Interstate 35, Interstate 94 and Interstate 29.
The storm system looks to begin late Wednesday as lighter snow, continuing into Thursday. Thursday evening will feature the heaviest and most impactful snow. The threat lingers into Friday.
Travel is expected to face moderate to major impacts as heavy snow is the main threat with this storm.
It's still too early to determine exact snow total ranges, however several models are in agreement that there will be a chance for significant, plowable snowfall. Where the highest amounts will fall is still to be determined.
Stick with KIMT StormTeam 3 for the latest on this developing storm system.