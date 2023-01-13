 Skip to main content
Postal Service reminds community members to clear ice and snow around mailbox

All the recent snow is causing problems for mail carriers.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you haven't been getting your mail recently, it may be because your postal carrier isn't able to easily access your mailbox. Postal officials want to remind you to clear snow and ice away from your mailboxes, steps and sidewalks so letter carriers can safely go about their business. If there's no obvious way for a postal worker to reach your mailbox without possible danger, the post office can put a stay on delivering mail to your home until the situation is fixed.

