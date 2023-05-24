Post offices across Southeastern Minnesota are looking for new hires

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The United States Postal Service hosted job fairs in Rochester, Pine Island, and Mazeppa in search of hiring employees.
The agency is hiring several entry-level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handles, and clerks. Individuals must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check, and work during weekends and holidays.
Rochester's main post office is aiming to hire about twenty employees for post offices throughout the city.
No experience is required and the postal service will train potential letter carriers through an orientation. The post office provides a 90 day probation period to see if an employee is the right fit for the job.
Rochester's Postmaster believes letter carriers attain several valuable work skills.
"You get a lot of personal growth out of the job. There's a lot of self driven responsibility for the job. Not many professions out there can say you can get out there and do your job by yourself, without management following you around all day long," said Hayley White.
For anyone interested in joining the Post Office's workforce, click here to learn more about the job opportunity.